Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

ROTC cadets hold 24-hour vigil to honor veterans at University of Portland

A 24-hour vigil to honor the service and sacrifice of veterans is being held at the University of Portland from Friday to Saturday.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 8:33 PM PST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 24-hour vigil to honor the service and sacrifice of veterans is being held at the University of Portland from Friday to Saturday.

Army and Air Force ROTC cadets will stand constant watch at the ‘Praying Hands Broken Wall Memorial’ on the east quad of campus.

SEE ALSO: Empty Shabbat tables, chairs stand for kidnapped Israelis at Beaverton vigil

They started at 11 a.m. and will fill 30-minute shifts for 24 consecutive hours.

UP junior and Air Force ROTC Dustin Kelly said it’s a tradition he is honored and proud to take part in.

“It’s a family thing for me - my mom is an alumni here - she’s been on the shift before,” Kelly said. “It feels good carrying that legacy.”

Dan Christopherson, UP director of public affairs, said, “This is really about honoring veterans not only all over the world, but particularly UP students who have served and some of them giving the ultimate sacrifice for our country.”

SEE ALSO: Coffee and helping dogs goes hand-in-hand at Beaverton shop

The 24-hour vigil ends Saturday at 11 a.m. with the playing of “Taps” during the retiring of the guard and a posting of colors will begin a 45-minute commemoration ceremony.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Emily Taylor
19-year-old Mulino woman killed, man injured in shooting on Hwy 211 near Estacada
Dog shot in head, muzzle taped shut found in ditch along Cowlitz County highway
Dog shot in head, muzzle taped shut found in ditch along Cowlitz County highway
FILE - 400 earthquakes have been recorded under Mount St. Helens since mid-July, according to...
Mount St. Helens sees spike in seismic activity
Portland man accused of murdering his mother
Portland man accused of murdering his mother

Latest News

A 24-hour vigil to honor the service and sacrifice of veterans is being held at the University...
ROTC cadets hold 24-hour vigil to honor veterans at University of Portland
Empty Shabbat tables, chairs stand for kidnapped Israelis at Beaverton vigil
Empty Shabbat tables, chairs stand for kidnapped Israelis at Beaverton vigil
The Beaverton Jewish community came together Friday evening for a vigil to honor the more than...
Empty Shabbat tables, chairs stand for kidnapped Israelis at Beaverton vigil
A person has been arrested after police received a 911 text about an active shooter at Legacy...
Person arrested after active shooter hoax text about Legacy medical center