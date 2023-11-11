ROTC cadets hold 24-hour vigil to honor veterans at University of Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 24-hour vigil to honor the service and sacrifice of veterans is being held at the University of Portland from Friday to Saturday.

Army and Air Force ROTC cadets will stand constant watch at the ‘Praying Hands Broken Wall Memorial’ on the east quad of campus.

SEE ALSO: Empty Shabbat tables, chairs stand for kidnapped Israelis at Beaverton vigil

They started at 11 a.m. and will fill 30-minute shifts for 24 consecutive hours.

UP junior and Air Force ROTC Dustin Kelly said it’s a tradition he is honored and proud to take part in.

“It’s a family thing for me - my mom is an alumni here - she’s been on the shift before,” Kelly said. “It feels good carrying that legacy.”

Dan Christopherson, UP director of public affairs, said, “This is really about honoring veterans not only all over the world, but particularly UP students who have served and some of them giving the ultimate sacrifice for our country.”

SEE ALSO: Coffee and helping dogs goes hand-in-hand at Beaverton shop

The 24-hour vigil ends Saturday at 11 a.m. with the playing of “Taps” during the retiring of the guard and a posting of colors will begin a 45-minute commemoration ceremony.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.