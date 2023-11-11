Troutdale community remembers family of four killed in car crash

TROUTDALE Ore. (KPTV) - An unimaginable loss brought the Troutdale community together today to honor the Rutledges, a family of four who were killed in a car accident in Deschutes County about a month ago.

“It gets easier to process over time, but it’s been difficult. It’s definitely something that has weighed me down this school year,” said Valerie Schiller, Ryan Rutledge’s speech and debate coach.

See Also: Eugene man cited for deadly Portland crash

Dozens of people filled the Reynolds High School auditorium and pictures on display at their memorial paint a picture of a loving an adventurous family.

“It really shows how engrained in the community this family was and just how much of a ripple effect one family can have,” Schiller said.

On October 12, Gary Rutledge, Michelle Jean Windsor Rutledge, Ryan Rutledge and Kate Rutledge were driving on Highway 97 in Deschutes County when a driver going north crossed the middle lane hitting another car, then hit the Rutledge’s car head on.

“Just how tragic it is to lose them all at once and I’m just glad the community could come together and show support during these difficult times,” Schiller said.

Neighbors told FOX 12 Gary and Michelle were pillars of their neighborhood and were great parents to their kids. They said Katie loved theater and designed a costume for the school’s upcoming play.

Schiller said Ryan excelled after being in the speech and debate class for just six weeks and made a lasting impact on his teammates and friends.

See Also: Victims in deadly NE Portland crash identified by police

“It didn’t seem like the type of event he would be into. He really got invested in it and practiced a lot and did one competition with us and he finished at the top of that impromptu speaking event,” she said. “So, that investment of practice and time paid off for him and was inspiring for newcomers and returners.”

“He was so close to members of our team he had been in their friend group for multiple years before this. Seeing the impact on them makes it harder as a teacher,” Schiller said.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.