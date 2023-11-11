Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

Troutdale community remembers family of four killed in car crash

An unimaginable loss brought the Troutdale community together today to honor the Rutledges, a family of four who was killed in a car accident in Deschutes Count
By Drew Marine
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 5:36 PM PST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TROUTDALE Ore. (KPTV) - An unimaginable loss brought the Troutdale community together today to honor the Rutledges, a family of four who were killed in a car accident in Deschutes County about a month ago.

“It gets easier to process over time, but it’s been difficult. It’s definitely something that has weighed me down this school year,” said Valerie Schiller, Ryan Rutledge’s speech and debate coach.

See Also: Eugene man cited for deadly Portland crash

Dozens of people filled the Reynolds High School auditorium and pictures on display at their memorial paint a picture of a loving an adventurous family.

“It really shows how engrained in the community this family was and just how much of a ripple effect one family can have,” Schiller said.

On October 12, Gary Rutledge, Michelle Jean Windsor Rutledge, Ryan Rutledge and Kate Rutledge were driving on Highway 97 in Deschutes County when a driver going north crossed the middle lane hitting another car, then hit the Rutledge’s car head on.

“Just how tragic it is to lose them all at once and I’m just glad the community could come together and show support during these difficult times,” Schiller said.

Neighbors told FOX 12 Gary and Michelle were pillars of their neighborhood and were great parents to their kids. They said Katie loved theater and designed a costume for the school’s upcoming play.

Schiller said Ryan excelled after being in the speech and debate class for just six weeks and made a lasting impact on his teammates and friends.

See Also: Victims in deadly NE Portland crash identified by police

“It didn’t seem like the type of event he would be into. He really got invested in it and practiced a lot and did one competition with us and he finished at the top of that impromptu speaking event,” she said. “So, that investment of practice and time paid off for him and was inspiring for newcomers and returners.”

“He was so close to members of our team he had been in their friend group for multiple years before this. Seeing the impact on them makes it harder as a teacher,” Schiller said.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Emily Taylor
19-year-old Mulino woman killed, man injured in shooting on Hwy 211 near Estacada
Dog shot in head, muzzle taped shut found in ditch along Cowlitz County highway
Dog shot in head, muzzle taped shut found in ditch along Cowlitz County highway
FILE - 400 earthquakes have been recorded under Mount St. Helens since mid-July, according to...
Mount St. Helens sees spike in seismic activity
Portland man accused of murdering his mother
Portland man accused of murdering his mother

Latest News

Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center
Person arrested after active shooter hoax text about Legacy medical center
Lacey Beaty
Beaverton mayor announces re-election campaign
File
Portland is planning to ban gas-powered leaf blowers
Beaverton coffee shop where a fresh brewed cup and helping dogs goes hand-in-hand.
Coffee and helping dogs goes hand-in-hand at Beaverton shop
Six people were arrested in Portland after allegedly defacing the World Trade Center building...
6 arrested for vandalism in downtown Portland