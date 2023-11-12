Historic OSAA championship Cleveland vs. Grant High match

SHERWOOD Ore. (KPTV) - The OSAA Class 6 soccer girls played a historic final match in Sherwood on Saturday.

A packed house for a Portland Interscholastic League first with the two clubs in the final, second seeded Grant and number four Cleveland - a program first for the Warriors- was a success for all parties involved.

The game went into overtime twice as the teams battled it out in a back-and-forth fight to make a goal.

A 3-2 final result, the big trophy is coming back to northeast Portland after the Grant Highschool girls brought it home.

“It feels really good,” said Grant High School junior Kate Rantanaproeska, who scored two of the goals. “The PIL used to be a league that was kind of slept on a little bit and now the championship with two PIL teams and everyone coming out and supporting just shows how much that they care about the sport and how much it’s grown.”

“We as a conference, we need to be very proud of what we have done this year,” said Manolis Juanakis, coaching his second state championship with Grant in three years. “The PIL is strong league and for us to play in the finals, pack the stadium and have a game, back and forth, went to double overtime, someone has to win the game, I’m glad it was us but it’s tremendous for the conference and the eastside of town as well and for the Grant high school community this is a big activity.”

A big shoutout to the Cleveland Warriors for a first ever runner-up finish after 17 straight unbeaten matches.

