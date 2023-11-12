Light rain expected Sunday

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - We got what we expected out of our Saturday-- a rainy and gusty start as a cold front pushed through, then mainly dry and cloudy the rest of the day. Metro area rain totals were in the .10″ to .50″ range, with most of us seeing less than a quarter inch. It was quite gusty out there through about 9 a.m., with peak gusts in the 35-45 MPH range for the I-5 corridor. Some of the beaches along the north coast clocked 50+ MPH gusts before sunrise.

Cloudy and dry conditions continue through most of Sunday until the next batch of rain arrives in the afternoon or evening. Rainfall totals should be light-- around a tenth to a quarter of an inch. Shower chances linger into Monday morning, but then we’re expecting quite a bit of cloud clearing for afternoon pops of sunshine.

The rest of the 7-day forecast looks mainly dry! There’s a slight shower chance Wednesday morning as a system splits off and heads south to California, otherwise plan on partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the low to mid 50s all week. A shallow trough may usher in some showers next weekend, but for now models aren’t pointing towards heavy rain.

