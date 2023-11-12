Portland school district officials say agreement with teacher union may come soon

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Public Schools district said they were getting close to reaching an agreement with the teacher union to end the strike on Saturday evening.

The two parties held a meeting Saturday at the Portland Firefighters’ Association building on South Curry Street. They met to go over the best offers each had to present, discussing things such as workload relief, compensation, mental health support and teacher planning time.

PPS Chair Gary Hollands held a brief news conference to give an update on the bargaining Saturday evening. Watch the full video here.

PPS Chair Gary Hollands said he’s hopeful an agreement can be reached Sunday, allowing kids to return to school as soon as Monday. “We’re on a great path, there’s been a lot of great movement going on, on both sides, I’m really looking forward to seeing what happens tomorrow,” Hollands said.

Hollands said the offers weren’t officially exchanged Saturday because of a few issues including the fact that their printer was not working.

The two sides are set to meet again Sunday morning.

