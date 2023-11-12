Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

Robbery suspect hits 7/11 clerk with gun, fires shots in N Portland: Police

Early Saturday morning, Portland police responded to shots fired near a 7/11 in north Portland off Lombard Street and Denver Avenue.
By Jeffrey Lindblom
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 10:27 PM PST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Early Saturday morning, Portland police responded to shots fired near a 7/11 in north Portland off Lombard Street and Denver Avenue.

Police said around 5 a.m., a store clerk reported that he saw a man who was armed and allegedly stealing. The suspect flashed a gun as he passed by the register, and the clerk ran after him as he left the store.

Outside, the suspect allegedly hit the clerk with the firearm. Shots followed, but neither the clerk nor anyone at the busy intersection was hit by the gunfire.

Neighbors living near the convenience store said they heard gunshots.

Rick Allen, who has lived in Portland for more than 40 years, said it seems like in the city these days you’ve got no choice but to be aware of your surroundings, “because of the violence and the crime that’s happening. Homeless people. Just everything that’s happening. Drugs.”

Allen said he frequents the 7/11 where the crime took place to get lottery tickets or soda from time to time. He said hearing the news is frightening, because you just never know who’s around you and armed.

“So yeah, I’m just always aware of my surroundings and what’s going on,” he said. “Have to.”

Speaking about the clerk who followed the suspect out of the store, Allen said he doesn’t think it would be worth it.

“You’ve got your health,” Allen said. “You’ve got to get up the next day. I would absolutely not be chasing someone who stole something, because you just never know.”

FOX 12 asked employees working at the 7/11 about the incident. The victim wasn’t working at the time, but coworkers said he was coming back to work the same day of the incident for another shift.

Allen said he finds that “crazy,” but also “understands.”

He probably has to work,” Allen said. “People working in these stores have to make money. He has to do it, but I’d be traumatized if I was him. I’d probably have to take a couple days off or not even work here again, ever.”

Police said the victim was treated at the scene and then declined a trip to the hospital for further treatment.

No immediate arrests were made, and the case remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
File
Portland is planning to ban gas-powered leaf blowers
Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center
Person arrested after active shooter hoax text about Legacy medical center
Dog shot in head, muzzle taped shut found in ditch along Cowlitz County highway
Dog shot in head, muzzle taped shut found in ditch along Cowlitz County highway
Members of Shania Twain's production crew were hospitalized Wednesday after their bus crashed...
Shania Twain tour bus crashes in Canada; 13 people sent to hospital

Latest News

Pilot said he 'thought he was dreaming'
NYT: Pilot accused of trying to shut down plane engine ‘thought he was dreaming’
The off-duty Alaskan Airlines pilot accused of trying to shut down a plane’s engine mid-flight...
Pilot accused of trying to shut down plane engine ‘thought he was dreaming’
Forest Grove taqueria lost to arson
Forest Grove restaurant shut down by arson
Maritza Uribe-Osorio owns Taqueria Corona, a popular restaurant sitting on Main Street in...
Forest Grove restaurant shut down by arson
A 24-hour vigil to honor the service and sacrifice of veterans is being held at the University...
ROTC cadets hold 24-hour vigil to honor veterans at University of Portland