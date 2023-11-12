Robbery suspect hits 7/11 clerk with gun, fires shots in N Portland: Police

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Early Saturday morning, Portland police responded to shots fired near a 7/11 in north Portland off Lombard Street and Denver Avenue.

Police said around 5 a.m., a store clerk reported that he saw a man who was armed and allegedly stealing. The suspect flashed a gun as he passed by the register, and the clerk ran after him as he left the store.

Outside, the suspect allegedly hit the clerk with the firearm. Shots followed, but neither the clerk nor anyone at the busy intersection was hit by the gunfire.

Neighbors living near the convenience store said they heard gunshots.

Rick Allen, who has lived in Portland for more than 40 years, said it seems like in the city these days you’ve got no choice but to be aware of your surroundings, “because of the violence and the crime that’s happening. Homeless people. Just everything that’s happening. Drugs.”

Allen said he frequents the 7/11 where the crime took place to get lottery tickets or soda from time to time. He said hearing the news is frightening, because you just never know who’s around you and armed.

“So yeah, I’m just always aware of my surroundings and what’s going on,” he said. “Have to.”

Speaking about the clerk who followed the suspect out of the store, Allen said he doesn’t think it would be worth it.

“You’ve got your health,” Allen said. “You’ve got to get up the next day. I would absolutely not be chasing someone who stole something, because you just never know.”

FOX 12 asked employees working at the 7/11 about the incident. The victim wasn’t working at the time, but coworkers said he was coming back to work the same day of the incident for another shift.

Allen said he finds that “crazy,” but also “understands.”

“He probably has to work,” Allen said. “People working in these stores have to make money. He has to do it, but I’d be traumatized if I was him. I’d probably have to take a couple days off or not even work here again, ever.”

Police said the victim was treated at the scene and then declined a trip to the hospital for further treatment.

No immediate arrests were made, and the case remains under investigation.

