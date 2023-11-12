Showers return after sunset and stay with us through Monday morning

Yesterday ended for us with highs in the mid-50s, spot on average, and with another .19″ of rain at PDX giving us a grand total of 4.29″ for the month. At the moment there are only showers to our north in Washington, but we expect the next round to start for us a couple hours after sunset. This round will be fairly light, totals look to be up to .3″ of an inch and hang with us into Monday morning. The split flow we are tracking will move below us through California and reconnect with the jet stream to our east. There is a chance of some wrap around showers Wednesday morning, but other than that our extended forecast looks mainly dry.

Highs this week will be in the low to mid-50s and overnight we have a couple of nights in the upper 40s before dropping back into the low 40s for the rest of the week. That’s average right now.

