28 arrested during Clackamas Town Center sting operation.

CLACKAMAS Ore. (KPTV) – Nearly 30 people have been arrested following a retail theft operation at the Clackamas Town Center, according to authorities.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s office, working closely with mall security, conducted 10-hour operation Nov. 9. resulting in the recovery of more than $5,000 in stolen merchandise and a stolen car.

According to deputies, the CCSO was also able to clear more than 20 arrest warrants.

In addition to working with mall security, loss prevention at Target, Kohl’s, REI, Barnes and Noble, JCPenney, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Sephora assisted deputies.

The following were arrested:

Rustin Andrew Carroll - Theft II

Andrea Ray Abrahamson - Misdemeanor Arrest Warrant – DUII

Ruben Fernandez - Theft III

Abraham Sotero-Vazquez - Theft II

NathanielEdward Guidotti - Theft II, Theft III, Theft II, Theft II

Jesse Crayson Wallace - Theft III

Juvenile Suspect – Theft II

Juvenile Suspect – Theft II

Justin David Chesterman - Theft II, Misdemeanor Arrest Warrant – FTA Theft II

Dennis Anthony Nylin - Theft II, Felony Arrest Warrant – FTA UUV & PSMV, Misdemeanor Arrest Warrant – FTA Crim Mis II, Theft II, Felony Arrest Warrant – Unlawful Poss Firearm, PCS Meth (Multnomah County)

Colton James Olsen - Theft II

Zeret Lamar-Solei Lindsey - Theft III

Deborah Toe - Theft III

Andrey Vladimorovic Bombeshko - Theft III

Tiffany Coreen Warner - Theft II

Seth Hezekiah Montange - Theft II, Misdemeanor Arrest Warrant – FTA Theft III

Daniel Tuski Bertrand - Criminal Trespass II

Andrew Bartlett Farnsworth - Theft II, Misdemeanor Arrest Warrant – FTA Theft II

Angenee Brandis Nyrie Brant - Theft III

Shawna McAvoy - Theft II

Wyatt Delmar Evans - Theft II, Misdemeanor Arrest Warrant – FTA Theft II (Washington County)

Bonita Faye Denny - Theft II, Felony Arrest Warrant – FTA Supplying Contraband, PCS Heroin, Misdemeanor Arrest Warrant – FTA Theft III, Misdemeanor Arrest Warrant – Theft III (Multnomah County), Misdemeanor Arrest Warrant – Theft II (Multnomah County)

Clinton James Getty - Theft II, Misdemeanor Arrest Warrant – FTA Theft II, Misdemeanor Arrest Warrant – FTA Theft II, Misdemeanor Arrest Warrant – FTA Theft II (Washington County), Misdemeanor Arrest Warrant – FTA Theft II (Washington County), Misdemeanor Arrest Warrant – FTA Theft II (Washington County)

Ashley Ruth Ballaris - Theft II, Misdemeanor Arrest Warrant – FTA Theft II (Troutdale Municipal), Misdemeanor Arrest Warrant – FTA Theft II (Beaverton Municipal)

William Charles Day - Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Identity Theft, Felony Arrest Warrant – FTA PSMV, FTA UUV (Multnomah County), Felony Arrest Warrant – Fail to Appear I (Multnomah County)

Sara Elizabeth Musciano - Theft II

Kelsey Anahi Ault - Theft II

Alea Ray Wilson - Theft II, Misdemeanor Arrest Warrant – FTA Felon in Poss of a Firearm, False Info, Felony Arrest Warrant – Parole Violation – PCS Heroin

In total, 28 were taken into custody.

