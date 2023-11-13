28 arrested during Clackamas Town Center sting operation
Published: Nov. 13, 2023
CLACKAMAS Ore. (KPTV) – Nearly 30 people have been arrested following a retail theft operation at the Clackamas Town Center, according to authorities.
The Clackamas County Sheriff’s office, working closely with mall security, conducted 10-hour operation Nov. 9. resulting in the recovery of more than $5,000 in stolen merchandise and a stolen car.
According to deputies, the CCSO was also able to clear more than 20 arrest warrants.
In addition to working with mall security, loss prevention at Target, Kohl’s, REI, Barnes and Noble, JCPenney, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Sephora assisted deputies.
The following were arrested:
- Rustin Andrew Carroll - Theft II
- Andrea Ray Abrahamson - Misdemeanor Arrest Warrant – DUII
- Ruben Fernandez - Theft III
- Abraham Sotero-Vazquez - Theft II
- NathanielEdward Guidotti - Theft II, Theft III, Theft II, Theft II
- Jesse Crayson Wallace - Theft III
- Juvenile Suspect – Theft II
- Juvenile Suspect – Theft II
- Justin David Chesterman - Theft II, Misdemeanor Arrest Warrant – FTA Theft II
- Dennis Anthony Nylin - Theft II, Felony Arrest Warrant – FTA UUV & PSMV, Misdemeanor Arrest Warrant – FTA Crim Mis II, Theft II, Felony Arrest Warrant – Unlawful Poss Firearm, PCS Meth (Multnomah County)
- Colton James Olsen - Theft II
- Zeret Lamar-Solei Lindsey - Theft III
- Deborah Toe - Theft III
- Andrey Vladimorovic Bombeshko - Theft III
- Tiffany Coreen Warner - Theft II
- Seth Hezekiah Montange - Theft II, Misdemeanor Arrest Warrant – FTA Theft III
- Daniel Tuski Bertrand - Criminal Trespass II
- Andrew Bartlett Farnsworth - Theft II, Misdemeanor Arrest Warrant – FTA Theft II
- Angenee Brandis Nyrie Brant - Theft III
- Shawna McAvoy - Theft II
- Wyatt Delmar Evans - Theft II, Misdemeanor Arrest Warrant – FTA Theft II (Washington County)
- Bonita Faye Denny - Theft II, Felony Arrest Warrant – FTA Supplying Contraband, PCS Heroin, Misdemeanor Arrest Warrant – FTA Theft III, Misdemeanor Arrest Warrant – Theft III (Multnomah County), Misdemeanor Arrest Warrant – Theft II (Multnomah County)
- Clinton James Getty - Theft II, Misdemeanor Arrest Warrant – FTA Theft II, Misdemeanor Arrest Warrant – FTA Theft II, Misdemeanor Arrest Warrant – FTA Theft II (Washington County), Misdemeanor Arrest Warrant – FTA Theft II (Washington County), Misdemeanor Arrest Warrant – FTA Theft II (Washington County)
- Ashley Ruth Ballaris - Theft II, Misdemeanor Arrest Warrant – FTA Theft II (Troutdale Municipal), Misdemeanor Arrest Warrant – FTA Theft II (Beaverton Municipal)
- William Charles Day - Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Identity Theft, Felony Arrest Warrant – FTA PSMV, FTA UUV (Multnomah County), Felony Arrest Warrant – Fail to Appear I (Multnomah County)
- Sara Elizabeth Musciano - Theft II
- Kelsey Anahi Ault - Theft II
- Alea Ray Wilson - Theft II, Misdemeanor Arrest Warrant – FTA Felon in Poss of a Firearm, False Info, Felony Arrest Warrant – Parole Violation – PCS Heroin
In total, 28 were taken into custody.
