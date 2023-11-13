Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

92-year-old driver survives overnight sub-freezing temperatures in Baker County

Larry Hendrickson is doing well after Oregon State Troopers discovered him down an embankment....
Larry Hendrickson is doing well after Oregon State Troopers discovered him down an embankment. He survived overnight, exposed to the elements in sub-freezing temperatures.(Oregon State Police)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 3:01 PM PST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAKER COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - An elderly driver who had been reported as overdue was recently saved by Oregon State Police troopers near Baker City. Larry Hendrickson, the 92-year-old driver, is making a full recovery from his exposure to subfreezing temps that night, according to a statement.

At roughly 3 p.m. on November 7, 2023, troopers received a report of a delayed driver. When last seen, the driver was in Baker County, close to milepost 283 on Interstate 84, heading west. Troopers found the abandoned car on West Airport Lane the next morning. The troopers then found the man down an embankment a short distance away.

When the driver was found, he was covered in foliage after falling down the hill. Fortunately, an OSP trooper and a Baker City Police Department officer found the driver alert and breathing. The man had made it through the potentially fatally cold night. The temperature was still below freezing when he was found. Officers treated him until an ambulance arrived and took him to a local hospital.

“We are grateful for this positive outcome. Cold weather exposure can be life-threatening and another night in these conditions may have been fatal,” said Captain Kyle Kennedy, Oregon State Police.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver crashes $300K sports car into SE Portland building
Driver crashes $300K sports car into SE Portland building
Robbery suspect hits 7/11 clerk with gun, fires shots in N Portland: Police
Robbery suspect hits 7-11 clerk with gun, fires shots in N Portland: Police
PPS Chair Gary Hollands held a brief news conference Saturday night, in which he said the...
Strike continues Monday after Portland district, teachers fail to reach agreement over weekend
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
$10K vintage items, Christmas trees stolen overnight from N Portland business: Owner
$10K vintage items, Christmas trees stolen overnight from N Portland business, owner says

Latest News

28 arrested during Clackamas Town Center sting operation.
28 arrested during Clackamas Town Center sting operation
For the ninth consecutive day, Portland Public School teachers are standing strong on the...
Portland teacher strike enters 9th day
Portland teacher strike enters 9th day.
Portland teacher strike enters 9th day
Alabama's Alex Reese plays against Tennessee during the NCAA college basketball Southeastern...
Rip City Remix acquire Alabama alum Alex Reese