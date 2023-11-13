92-year-old driver survives overnight sub-freezing temperatures in Baker County

BAKER COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - An elderly driver who had been reported as overdue was recently saved by Oregon State Police troopers near Baker City. Larry Hendrickson, the 92-year-old driver, is making a full recovery from his exposure to subfreezing temps that night, according to a statement.

At roughly 3 p.m. on November 7, 2023, troopers received a report of a delayed driver. When last seen, the driver was in Baker County, close to milepost 283 on Interstate 84, heading west. Troopers found the abandoned car on West Airport Lane the next morning. The troopers then found the man down an embankment a short distance away.

When the driver was found, he was covered in foliage after falling down the hill. Fortunately, an OSP trooper and a Baker City Police Department officer found the driver alert and breathing. The man had made it through the potentially fatally cold night. The temperature was still below freezing when he was found. Officers treated him until an ambulance arrived and took him to a local hospital.

“We are grateful for this positive outcome. Cold weather exposure can be life-threatening and another night in these conditions may have been fatal,” said Captain Kyle Kennedy, Oregon State Police.

