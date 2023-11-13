Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

Driver crashes $300K sports car into SE Portland building

A driver is hurt after crashing their $300,000 sports car into a building in southeast Portland early Sunday, according to Portland Fire & Rescue.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 10:26 PM PST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A driver is hurt after crashing their $300,000 sports car into a building in southeast Portland early Sunday, according to Portland Fire & Rescue.

Just before 3 a.m., the driver crashed their McLaren 720S into a building at Southeast Grand Avenue and East Burnside Street.

SEE ALSO: NYT: Pilot accused of trying to shut down plane engine ‘thought he was dreaming’

The crash damaged the building’s facade and smashed ground level windows or glass doors.

The driver was taken to the hospital but is expected to recover, according to firefighters.

No one else was in the car or injured in the crash.

FOX 12 has reached out to Portland police to ask if the driver is facing any charges related to the crash and will update this story if further information is released.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Members of Shania Twain's production crew were hospitalized Wednesday after their bus crashed...
Shania Twain tour bus crashes in Canada; 13 people sent to hospital
Robbery suspect hits 7/11 clerk with gun, fires shots in N Portland: Police
Robbery suspect hits 7-11 clerk with gun, fires shots in N Portland: Police
PPS Chair Gary Hollands held a brief news conference Saturday night, in which he said the...
Strike continues Monday after Portland district, teachers fail to reach agreement over weekend
Forest Grove taqueria lost to arson
Forest Grove restaurant shut down by arson

Latest News

A driver is hurt after crashing their $300,000 sports car into a building in southeast Portland...
Driver crashes $300K sports car into SE Portland building
Stolen pickup found with drugs, gun magazines in NE Portland: Police
Stolen pickup found with drugs, gun magazines in NE Portland: Police
A person is in custody after Portland police said they found them with a stolen pickup truck...
Stolen pickup found with drugs, gun magazines in NE Portland: Police
$10K vintage items, Christmas trees stolen overnight from N Portland business: Owner
$10K vintage items, Christmas trees stolen overnight from N Portland business: Owner