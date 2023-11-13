Fog and clouds mix tonight and Tuesday; light rain follows Tuesday night

Today has been a very nice mid-November day with plenty of afternoon sunshine and warm temperatures. Typically we’re in the low-mid 50s this time of year but some areas are topping out closer to 60 degrees. Clear skies and light wind tonight plus plenty of moisture around means foggy areas develop. Expect spots of dense overnight and morning fog Tuesday and now that we’re in “inversion season” it’ll be very slow to break up. The result is a partly cloudy day tomorrow with areas of dense morning fog.

The big picture over the next 10 days shows a benign weather pattern with no real storms and mild temperatures.

Tomorrow evening through Wednesday morning a very weak weather system moves north out of California with clouds and light rain at times. Most rain will be in Oregon with very little making it into Washington. By later Wednesday that is gone and we’re back to dry weather through at least early Saturday.

As high pressure takes over Thursday and Friday, a gusty easterly wind blows out of the Gorge and that should keep most of the metro area free from fog those days and we’ll see lots of sunshine. Thursday morning there may still be lingering foggy areas south and west metro.

Portland's Forecast (kptv)

There’s only one real weather system coming through the area for the next 7-9 days and that’s Saturday afternoon through Sunday. We should pick up a good soaking during that time along with a little mountain snow. Most likely we’ll be dry again early Thanksgiving week.

We don’t see any stormy weather, lowland snow/ice, or an arctic blast in the next 7-10 days.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.