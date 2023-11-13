Around the House NW
One dead, at least 4 others injured in Louisiana university stabbing, police say

FILE - Police say one person is dead and at least four people were injured in a stabbing at...
Police say one person is dead and at least four people were injured in a stabbing at Louisiana Tech University.
By Madison Remrey and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 8:35 AM PST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
RUSTON, La. (KNOE/Gray News) - One person is dead and at least four others were injured after a stabbing at Louisiana Tech University, KNOE reports.

A suspect is in custody

According to a message sent through the university’s emergency notification system, the stabbing happened at Lambright Intramural.

Officers are on the scene and ask the public to avoid the area.

