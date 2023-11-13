Around the House NW
Light showers early, mainly dry day ahead

No sign of flooding rain or significant cold snaps over the next 7-10 days
11/13/2023
11/13/2023(KPTV)
By Jeff Forgeron
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 3:26 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Good morning! Light showers are passing through the region early on this Monday. These showers are linked to a slow-moving cold front. Surfaces will remain wet through about sunrise before the showers start to taper off. Today will turn out to be a mainly dry day. Expect to see filtered sunshine with high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. As of about 3:00 A.M., our snow level is around 6,000 feet. It could briefly dip down to about 5,000 feet. This system won’t bring too much snow to the higher elevations, & it’s too warm to support snow at pass level (at least through Government Camp).

Dry weather should prevail this afternoon through most of Tuesday. An area of low pressure will be developing offshore of California, keeping most of the rain well to our south. That same system may spread some light precipitation to the north (over our region) late Tuesday into early Wednesday. Once again, rain should be on the lighter side of things. Snow levels will bottom out around 4,000-4,500 feet.

A few more showers can’t be ruled out during the day Wednesday, but conditions should dry out Thursday & Friday. Both mornings may feature some patchy fog, with mainly sunny & mild afternoons. Expect highs in the mid 50s.

Our next round of rain & high elevation snow are forecast to arrive between Saturday afternoon & evening. Snow levels should remain near or above the Cascade Passes.

Have a great Monday!

