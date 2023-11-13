Around the House NW
Mainly dry next couple of days

Morning sprinkle possible Monday
7 day
7 day(KPTV)
By Camila Orti
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 8:58 PM PST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The rain was a little slow to arrive Sunday evening, but it did eventually reach the interior valley around 5 p.m. It’s been light for the most part and should wrap up for the Portland metro area around midnight. Monday morning looks mainly dry with a couple light sprinkle chances for the north coast and Portland area, but the rest of your Monday should be dry. Clouds will break a little bit and highs will top out in the mid 50s. Dry conditions will continue through most of Tuesday.

An upper-level trough Tuesday night through Wednesday may set off a few light showers, then we’re back to dry weather for a couple days Thursday and Friday. As long as clouds don’t linger, we should see plenty of afternoon sunshine those two days.

Our atmospheric flow will turn more westerly over the weekend, bringing us showers Saturday and Sunday. At the moment, models aren’t indicating impactful rainfall.

Very seasonal temperatures continue this week, with lows in the low 40s and highs in the low to mid 50s.

