Nick’s Six Picks - Week 11

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - 11 weeks down, two more to go before crowning champions in the state of Oregon the day after Thanksgiving.

The 6A OSAA Semifinals will be Friday as the last two champs in the state meet in the final four as unbeatens – No. 1 West Linn looks to keep defending the title as No. 4 Central Catholic aims do it again. Sherwood’s perfect record and bullying defense look to cage the Tualatin Timberwolves.

These are the Six Picks Plays, moments and memories caught by FOX 12 cameras during a quarterfinal edition of Friday Night Lights.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.