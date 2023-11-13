Portland teacher strike enters 9th day

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - For the ninth consecutive day, Portland Public School teachers are standing strong on the picket line, leaving students out of the classroom for over a week. The potential return to classrooms might not happen until Wednesday, given that no bargaining session is scheduled for Mondy. However, there is a session planned for tomorrow.

At PPS headquarters in North Portland, school psychologists from the district gathered to advocate for appropriate funding for their roles.

Emilee Refvem, a school psychologist at Ida B. Wells High School, expressed concern about the inadequate support for mental health services.

“We’re here advocating for appropriate funding for school psychologists. Since 2017, the district has continued to say they’re adding mental health supports. However, school psychologists are not currently honored in that language, and we lost 9 full-time positions since 2017, so even with the COVID relief funds coming in, we continue to lose full-time employment positions,” said Refvem.

SEE ALSO: Driver crashes $300K sports car into SE Portland building

Refvem highlighted the challenges she faces with an increased caseload and emphasized the need for funding to employ more school psychologists. She explained, “Right now, the way that it is, we show up and triage. We’re working with kids when they’ve hit their worst when we could be in place at a ratio that allows us to be preventative.”

The demand for additional school psychologist positions brings attention back to the broader issue of school funding, a primary point of contention during bargaining sessions. While the teachers’ union has made compromises, the district argues that it is insufficient, particularly regarding teacher salaries.

Teachers are expected to return to the picket line Tuesday morning, and the decision for Wednesday’s activities hinges on the outcome of the bargaining session tomorrow.

As both sides wait to resume talks, the earliest students might return to classrooms is Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.