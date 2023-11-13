Portland teachers strike continues as PPS, union fail to reach agreement over long weekend

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland teachers strike will continue into another school week after a deal was not reached on Sunday.

Portland Public Schools (PPS) and the teachers union remained at the bargaining table throughout the long weekend.

In an update Sunday evening, both sides acknowledged the impact – every day a deal isn’t reached – has on PPS families and the community.

“We understand the stress, that’s why we have been bargaining every single day since November 3rd, every single day for almost 12 hours,” said Angela Bonilla, president of the Portland Association of Teachers.

However, as the historic teachers strike in Oregon’s largest school district continues, the reality of the district’s finances is still a big divide. One of the largest points of contention is still the teacher’s demands for what they’re calling fair wages.

“Our current proposal is 8.5%, 5.5%, and 5% across three years,” Bonilla said. “We’ve gone done twice since our original proposal.”

The district said on that front, they are still pretty far off.

“Our proposal has continued to go up by an increment in cost-of-living adjustment. Currently, it stands at 4.5% in the first year, plus 3% each of the subsequent years. That doesn’t take into account an automatic salary step increase that our educators receive annually, that’s equal to 3.4% also,” said superintendent Guadalupe Guerrero.

Both the district and the teachers union said they hope to come to a resolution soon.

“We recognize this is a hardship for a lot of our community members, especially our kids. We understand that this is not a normal cause of a school year. I think what’s really going to have to happen is the healing after this gets done,” said Gary Hollands, PPS board chair.

PAT said the next scheduled bargaining session will be on Tuesday, so it seems that the earliest students could be back in school - if an agreement is reached - is Wednesday.

