Rip City Remix acquire Alabama alum Alex Reese

Alabama's Alex Reese plays against Tennessee during the NCAA college basketball Southeastern...
Alabama's Alex Reese plays against Tennessee during the NCAA college basketball Southeastern Conference Tournament Saturday, March 13, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)(Mark Humphrey | AP)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 11:21 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Rip City Remix, Portland’s NBA G League team, has acquired forward/center Alex Reese.

Reese comes to Portland after spending the 2023 G League training camp with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers after making the team through open tryouts.

Starting 27 games for Amicale Steinsel of the Luxembourg Basketball League last season, Reese averaged 23.7 points (49.5% FG, 43.5% 3-PT, 82.4% FT), 12.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.5 blocks in 33.1 minutes per game.

A four-year player at Alabama from 2017 to 21, Reese appeared in 124 games, starting 36, with the Crimson Tide, according to the Rip City Remix.

The Rip City Remix are undefeated, having won the season’s first two games against the South Bay Lakers.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

