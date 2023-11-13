Stolen pickup found with drugs, gun magazines in NE Portland: Police

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A person is in custody after Portland police said they found them with a stolen pickup truck full of drugs and gun magazines early Saturday.

At about 2 a.m., officers said they spotted a stolen Chevrolet Avalanche at Northeast 119th and Halsey Street.

They searched the Avalanche and said they found 9 grams of a cocaine-fentanyl mix, more than three pounds of marijuana, a scale, cash and loaded gun magazines.

Officers said the suspect also had a warrant out for their arrest and now faces a number of new charges.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.