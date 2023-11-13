Strike continues Monday after Portland district, teachers fail to reach agreement over weekend

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Despite Portland Public Schools officials saying Saturday they were close to an agreement with the teacher union, PPS announced Sunday evening that the strike will continue Monday.

On Saturday, the two parties held a meeting at the Portland Firefighters’ Association building on South Curry Street to go over the best offers each had to present, discussing things such as workload relief, compensation, mental health support and teacher planning time.

At the end of that bargaining session, PPS Chair Gary Hollands held a brief news conference in which he said the district and teacher union planned to exchange best offers Sunday morning and hoped for classes to start again on Monday.

“We’re on a great path, there’s been a lot of great movement going on, on both sides, I’m really looking forward to seeing what happens tomorrow,” Hollands said.

However, at about 5:30 p.m. Sunday, PPS posted on Facebook and Twitter that despite the day of bargaining, classes would remain closed Monday.

“The PPS and PAT bargaining teams met Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, and exchanged full proposals,” PPS said on Facebook. “Nonetheless, settlement was not reached.”

The Portland Association of Teachers also released a statement by PAT President Angela Bonilla on Sunday.

“It’s unconscionable that PPS showed virtually no movement towards students and families as we now must go into week 3 of a strike. We’ve offered a cost-neutral planning time proposal. We’ve addressed their concerns in many ways offering up new language,” Bonilla said. “PPS has the ability to end the strike and put resources into schools that will benefit kids and yet they chose to squander another weekend and continue the strike. PPS management’s unwillingness to bargaining in good faith is negligence at this point.”

PPS Chair Gary Hollands held a brief news conference to give an update on the bargaining Saturday evening. Watch the full video here.

