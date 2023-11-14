Around the House NW
Animation Studio Laika teams up with Milwaukie illustrator to create a painting experience

Milwaukie-based Elle Cree is teaming with world-renowned animation studio Laika to help their fans experience their popular films in a new way, by painting them
By Ayo Elise
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 9:20 AM PST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MILWAUKIE Ore. (KPTV) – Milwaukie-based Elle Cree is teaming with world-renowned animation studio Laika to help their fans experience their popular films in a new way, by painting them! FOX 12′s Ayo Elise talked with the owner the company to learn more.

For the Laika paint-by-numbers kits click here.

To see more kits offered from Elle Cree click here.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

