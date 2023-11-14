Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

Former Oregon councilor claims ‘giants are real’ in viral video

Giant.
Giant.(Pixabay)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 10:23 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SWEET HOME Ore. (KPTV) - A former Oregon council member has gone viral on TikTok after posting a video claiming giants are real.

@whiteside4real Replying to @Split Spirit @RB Dcell video belongs to him #conspiracytiktok #link? #frequency #giants ♬ original sound - Cassie 🌈

Former Sweet Home council member James Goble posted the video claiming he witnessed a rock formation open and then close with a mythical giant staring out at him.

SEE ALSO: Portland business owner receives random act of kindness after multiple break-ins, pays it forward

“Dude, giants are freaking real, I don’t care what anyone says,” Goble remarks in the video.

Goble’s claimed encounter with a giant happened along Quartzville Drive near the Green Peter Reservoir

In a follow-up video, Goble says he’s met up with another person from TikTok who explored the backside of the rock formation and found caves. The former council member has expressed his hope of exploring the caves in the future.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

28 arrested during Clackamas Town Center sting operation.
28 arrested during Clackamas Town Center sting operation
Driver crashes $300K sports car into SE Portland building
Driver crashes $300K sports car into SE Portland building
Stolen pickup found with drugs, gun magazines in NE Portland: Police
Stolen pickup found with drugs, gun magazines in NE Portland: Police
$10K vintage items, Christmas trees stolen overnight from N Portland business: Owner
$10K vintage items, Christmas trees stolen overnight from N Portland business, owner says
Police on scene of death investigation
Woman found dead in Oregon City home, suspect arrested for murder

Latest News

Ruby Bridges Walk to School Day
Portland students take part in ‘Ruby Bridges Walk to School Day’
Private school students in Portland honored a major milestone in the civil rights movement on...
Portland students take part in 'Ruby Bridges Walk to School Day'
The Vancouver Police Department’s newest K-9 recruit is named after a fallen officer.
New Vancouver police K-9 named after fallen officer
Asian elephant Rose-Tu in Elephant Lands.
Oh baby! Jozi the rhino, Rose-Tu the elephant both expecting at Oregon Zoo