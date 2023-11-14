Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

Iceland evacuates town and raises aviation alert as concerns rise a volcano may erupt

Iceland declares state of emergency and more than 3,000 residents are urged to evacuate due to...
Iceland declares state of emergency and more than 3,000 residents are urged to evacuate due to the threat of a volcanic eruption.(Source: RTL Germany/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 7:38 AM PST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Residents of a fishing town in southwestern Iceland left their homes Saturday after increasing concern about a potential volcanic eruption caused civil defense authorities to declare a state of emergency in the region.

Police decided to evacuate Grindavik after recent seismic activity in the area moved south toward the town and monitoring indicated that a corridor of magma, or semi-molten rock, now extends under the community, Iceland’s Meteorological Office said. The town of 3,400 is on the Reykjanes Peninsula, about 50 kilometers (31 miles) southwest of the capital, Reykjavik.

“At this stage, it is not possible to determine exactly whether and where magma might reach the surface,” the Meteorological Office said.

Authorities also raised their aviation alert to orange, indicating an increased risk of a volcanic eruption. Volcanic eruptions pose a serious hazard to aviation because they can spew highly abrasive ash high into the atmosphere, where it can cause jet engines to fail, damage flight control systems and reduce visibility.

A major eruption in Iceland in 2010 caused widespread disruption to air travel between Europe and North America, costing airlines an estimated $3 billion as they canceled more than 100,000 flights.

The evacuation comes after the region was shaken by hundreds of small earthquakes every day for more than two weeks as scientists monitor a buildup of magma some 5 kilometers (3.1 miles) underground.

Concern about a possible eruption increased in the early hours of Thursday when a magnitude 4.8 earthquake hit the area, forcing the internationally known Blue Lagoon geothermal resort to close temporarily.

The seismic activity started in an area north of Grindavik where there is a network of 2,000-year-old craters, geology professor Pall Einarrson, told Iceland’s RUV. The magma corridor is about 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) long and spreading, he said.

“The biggest earthquakes originated there, under this old series of craters, but since then it (the magma corridor) has been getting longer, went under the urban area in Grindavík and is heading even further and towards the sea,” he said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

28 arrested during Clackamas Town Center sting operation.
28 arrested during Clackamas Town Center sting operation
Driver crashes $300K sports car into SE Portland building
Driver crashes $300K sports car into SE Portland building
Stolen pickup found with drugs, gun magazines in NE Portland: Police
Stolen pickup found with drugs, gun magazines in NE Portland: Police
$10K vintage items, Christmas trees stolen overnight from N Portland business: Owner
$10K vintage items, Christmas trees stolen overnight from N Portland business, owner says
Larry Hendrickson is doing well after Oregon State Troopers discovered him down an embankment....
92-year-old driver survives overnight sub-freezing temperatures in Baker County

Latest News

This image provided by CBS News shows reporter Catherine Herridge. In a case with potentially...
A former Fox News reporter who is refusing to divulge her sources could be held in contempt of court
The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian in the...
Man dies after being hit by driver in SE Portland
The young travelers, many who had never been on an airplane, boarded a Southwest Boeing 737 MAX...
Southwest Airlines brings virtual field trip to life for first graders
FILE - Researchers say an invasive tick species is expanding in the U.S.
Invasive ticks are expanding in the US, researchers say
Benjamin Meritt, father of two, was killed in a road rage incident in St. Louis County.
‘His absence is unbearable’: Father of 2 killed during road rage incident