Man dies after being hit by driver in SE Portland; McLoughlin Blvd closed

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian in the Brooklyn neighborhood Tuesday morning.

At about 6:13 a.m., officers were called out to a crash in the area of Southeast McLoughlin Boulevard and Southeast Cora Street. Officers arrived to the scene and found a man dead in the southbound lanes of SE McLoughlin Boulevard. The man’s name has not yet been released.

Police say the driver involved in the crash remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

McLoughlin Boulevard will be closed through the morning commute between the Ross Island Bridge and SE Cora Street while the Major Crash Team investigates the crash.

No other details have been released at this time. Anyone with information is asked to email Traffic Investigators at crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 23-296328.

Police say this is the 61st deadly crash in Portland this year. Twenty-one of those crashes have involved pedestrians.

In all of 2022, there were 63 deadly crashes.

