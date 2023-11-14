Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

Man dies after being hit by driver in SE Portland; McLoughlin Blvd closed

The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian in the Brooklyn neighborhood Tuesday morning.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 7:36 AM PST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian in the Brooklyn neighborhood Tuesday morning.

At about 6:13 a.m., officers were called out to a crash in the area of Southeast McLoughlin Boulevard and Southeast Cora Street. Officers arrived to the scene and found a man dead in the southbound lanes of SE McLoughlin Boulevard. The man’s name has not yet been released.

Police say the driver involved in the crash remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

McLoughlin Boulevard will be closed through the morning commute between the Ross Island Bridge and SE Cora Street while the Major Crash Team investigates the crash.

Police on scene of deadly crash on SE McLoughlin Boulevard
Police on scene of deadly crash on SE McLoughlin Boulevard(KPTV)

No other details have been released at this time. Anyone with information is asked to email Traffic Investigators at crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 23-296328.

Police say this is the 61st deadly crash in Portland this year. Twenty-one of those crashes have involved pedestrians.

In all of 2022, there were 63 deadly crashes.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

28 arrested during Clackamas Town Center sting operation.
28 arrested during Clackamas Town Center sting operation
Driver crashes $300K sports car into SE Portland building
Driver crashes $300K sports car into SE Portland building
Stolen pickup found with drugs, gun magazines in NE Portland: Police
Stolen pickup found with drugs, gun magazines in NE Portland: Police
$10K vintage items, Christmas trees stolen overnight from N Portland business: Owner
$10K vintage items, Christmas trees stolen overnight from N Portland business, owner says
Larry Hendrickson is doing well after Oregon State Troopers discovered him down an embankment....
92-year-old driver survives overnight sub-freezing temperatures in Baker County

Latest News

The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian in the...
Man dies after being hit by driver in SE Portland
Police on scene of death investigation
Woman found dead in Oregon City home, suspect arrested for murder
A woman was found dead in a home in Oregon City and the suspect was arrested, Oregon City...
Woman found dead in Oregon City home, suspect arrested
A series of unfortunate events led to a random act of kindness for a Portland business owner....
SE Portland business owner receives random act of kindness after multiple break-ins, pays it forward