National Retail Federation sees decline in holiday hiring

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - An outplacement firm said the number of seasonal positions publicly advertised this season is at the lowest level in a decade.

The National Retail Federation estimated 345,000 to 445,000 seasonal workers will be added this year, down as much as 40% from two years ago.

The U.S Postal Service said it would hire about one-third of the seasonal workers hired last year.

Macy’s announced it was seeking around 3000 fewer seasonal workers than in 2022, while Target and UPS are expected to bring on a similar-sized extra staff as last year.

