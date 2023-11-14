Around the House NW
National Retail Federation sees decline in holiday hiring

Holiday hiring sees decline
Holiday hiring sees decline(kptv)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 7:18 PM PST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - An outplacement firm said the number of seasonal positions publicly advertised this season is at the lowest level in a decade.

The National Retail Federation estimated 345,000 to 445,000 seasonal workers will be added this year, down as much as 40% from two years ago.

The U.S Postal Service said it would hire about one-third of the seasonal workers hired last year.

Macy’s announced it was seeking around 3000 fewer seasonal workers than in 2022, while Target and UPS are expected to bring on a similar-sized extra staff as last year.

