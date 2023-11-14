New Vancouver police K-9 named after fallen officer

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - The Vancouver Police Department’s newest K-9 recruit is named after a fallen officer.

K-9 Sahota - or Hota for short - is named in honor of fallen Officer Don Sahota. Officer Don Sahota was mistakenly shot and killed on Jan. 29 by a Clark County deputy while trying to apprehend an armed robbery suspect.

RELATED: Fallen Vancouver police officer honored at procession, memorial

Hota is an Electronic Storage Detection (ESD) K-9 and joins the department’s Digital Evidence Cybercrime Unit. ESD K-9′s are trained to detect and find electronic devices, especially in cases of internet crimes against children.

Monday was K-9 Hota’s first day of work, Vancouver police said.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.