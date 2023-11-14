Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

New Vancouver police K-9 named after fallen officer

Det. Carlow and K-9 Sahota
Det. Carlow and K-9 Sahota(Vancouver Police Department)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 8:22 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - The Vancouver Police Department’s newest K-9 recruit is named after a fallen officer.

K-9 Sahota - or Hota for short - is named in honor of fallen Officer Don Sahota. Officer Don Sahota was mistakenly shot and killed on Jan. 29 by a Clark County deputy while trying to apprehend an armed robbery suspect.

RELATED: Fallen Vancouver police officer honored at procession, memorial

Hota is an Electronic Storage Detection (ESD) K-9 and joins the department’s Digital Evidence Cybercrime Unit. ESD K-9′s are trained to detect and find electronic devices, especially in cases of internet crimes against children.

Monday was K-9 Hota’s first day of work, Vancouver police said.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

28 arrested during Clackamas Town Center sting operation.
28 arrested during Clackamas Town Center sting operation
Driver crashes $300K sports car into SE Portland building
Driver crashes $300K sports car into SE Portland building
Stolen pickup found with drugs, gun magazines in NE Portland: Police
Stolen pickup found with drugs, gun magazines in NE Portland: Police
$10K vintage items, Christmas trees stolen overnight from N Portland business: Owner
$10K vintage items, Christmas trees stolen overnight from N Portland business, owner says
Police on scene of death investigation
Woman found dead in Oregon City home, suspect arrested for murder

Latest News

Cars stolen at record rates.
Viral TikTok trend still affecting Portland car owners
It took just two minutes for thieves to break the window, start the car and drive away.
Viral TikTok trend still affecting Portland car owners
The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian in the...
Man dies after being hit by driver in SE Portland
Major Crash Team investigating crash
Man dies after being hit by driver in SE Portland; McLoughlin Blvd closed