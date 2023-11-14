Parents worry about lack of education, childcare amid ongoing teachers’ strike

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It’s been nine days since the historic Portland teachers strike began, and some parents, like Ashley White, are wondering how long this can continue.

“I though it was only going to last like maybe a week, I said okay it’s going to be a week, and then they’ll be back in school next week,” White said, shaking her head. “I feel like it’s going to last actually a long time. It’s a really stressful feeling.”

Her 6-year-old and 9-year-old sons usually attend Sabin Elementary School, where her younger son usually receives extra therapy and help due to his special needs.

She said it’s been hard to make up for that support while he’s been at home.

“It’s a lot of therapy I think in school to be missing out on, you know?” White said. “And not get to resume or keep going, to just stop dramatically…I know it’s pretty hard on them.”

Because her son normally has a shorter school day because of his needs, White was forced to quit her job before the strike even started in order to stay home with him.

But with two kids now at home, she said daycare has been impossible to find.

“I remember when I used to look for childcare I used to be able to find it like that, now it’s like there’s no childcare,” she said. “None of that’s available, I looked them up and they’re all full.”

Even though she’s on the teachers’ side, White says at this point, the loose ends need to be tied up.

“I hope that they can come to an agreement,” she said. “And I hope that the agreement is what’s best for the kids, and not just what’s best for them.”

Wages are still a huge sticking point between teachers and the district, as teachers are asking for about 5% more across the three-year contract than the district is offering.

They say it’s a number they’ve lowered twice since their original proposal. District representatives have said their own projections are based on cost-of-living calculations.

The soonest kids could return to the classroom is Wednesday, because the next bargaining session is scheduled for Tuesday.

