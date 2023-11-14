Patchy A.M. fog, dry day ahead

Good morning! It’s a chilly & dry start to our Tuesday with some mid to upper level clouds streaming overhead. Temperatures across the lowlands are in the 30s and low 40s. Those clouds are expected to clear out heading into sunrise, which could lead to the development of some valley fog. Be prepared for lower visibility on your A.M. commute. Aside from that, today is going to be another nice November day. High thin clouds should build back in late in the day, but temperatures should still manage to reach the mid 50s.

An area of low pressure developing offshore of California will send a shortwave over our region between tonight and Wednesday morning. This system will generate light showers, which shouldn’t impact our lives too much. The back half of Wednesday will be mainly dry with highs in the low 50s.

A ridge of high pressure will build overhead between Thursday & Friday, bringing us two consecutive dry days. Expect to deal with some areas of fog each morning. The exception will be near the Gorge where a breezy east wind should keep conditions clear. Enjoy the dry weather, because rain will probably return Saturday afternoon & evening.

At this time, I see no sign of lowland snow, flooding rain, or damaging winds.

Have a great Tuesday!

