Roundtable discusses Oregon’s addiction crisis and measure 110

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - In an effort to continue to address Oregon’s addiction crisis, a group of state lawmakers, non-profits, law enforcement officials, and faith leaders discussed possible solutions during a round table in Northeast Portland Monday morning.

The roundtable was hosted by former gubernatorial candidate, Christine Drazan.

Among the groups were some who had just returned from a trip to Portugal to evaluate how that country is handling its addiction crisis after decriminalizing drug possession in 2021. At the center of the conversation was Measure 110 and how it has impacted the state’s addiction crisis.

David Potts, the president of the Lents Neighborhood Association, said the law enacted by voters in 2020 has decreased the quality of life in his neighborhood of more than 20,000 Portlanders. He said there is open drug use across the Lents and the neighborhood has become a hotbed for drug dealing.

“People are hunkered down in their homes. They don’t allow their kids to play out in the street,” Potts said. “You always have to make sure your doors are locked and everything is secure and it’s not a good way to live.”

Non-profits who help those struggling with addiction said the crisis needs to be treated like a disease.

Zory Kirakossian, Portland Director of Adult and Teen Challenge PNW said he wants to see the state build stronger relationships with all non-profits, not just the ones that receive funding from the state. He said there needs to be a more systematic approach to providing resources so those who want help, know where to go.

“We’re seeing a lot of programs that are full and people are being wait-listed,” Kirakossian said. “What we hear from people is that there are a lot of people that do want help.”

On the law enforcement side, Marion County District Attorney, Paige Clarkson said Measure 110 has prevented law enforcement from stepping where it is appropriate. She said before the measure, her count was able to put people in diversion programs and specialty courts. That’s no longer possible in the Measure 110 world. Stating there is also another unintended consequence of the decriminalization of hard drugs. The law put up a roadblock on how police investigate the drug supply chain in Oregon.

“Individuals who are often contacted by law enforcement with small amounts of drugs in their possession often worked with law enforcement,” Clarkson said. “The incentives working with law enforcement. they would get their charges dismissed.”

Clarkson said building this relationship helped law enforcement climb the supply chain ladder and find the source of production. For the Portland Police Association, Aaron Schmautz said the state needs to find common ground on how to address this crisis and not exclude finding a way for law enforcement to play a role in finding a solution.

“There are some communities that have historical harm as it relates to law enforcement,” Schmautz said. “We need to be sensitive to asking law enforcement to go into those communities before relationships are built. We have to make sure we’re doing this in the right. Because at the end of the day, every single person I met who wears a uniform, they want to help.”

When it comes to Measure 110 and what the Oregon Health Authority is reporting, their data shows between Jan 1 and March 31, 2023, 7,000 people received substance use disorder treatment. During that same time period, 47,000 people sought help.

