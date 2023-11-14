Around the House NW
Showers return tonight and stay with us through tomorrow morning.

Showers return later tonight
By Katie Zuniga
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 3:52 PM PST|Updated: moments ago
After a chilly start to the day, temperatures have warmed to slightly above average. It’s been a dry day, but a chance for showers returns later tonight. We continue to see scattered showers through late morning with decent cloud cover. These clouds clear as we move through the day, which leads to a chance for some valley fog on Thursday morning. For the remainder of the workweek, the skies will be mainly clear with no chance of rain. On Saturday, cloud cover will increase, and rain will return through Sunday. With both chances for rain, we are not looking at significant rainfall. Sunny skies return Monday, followed by an increase in clouds Tuesday, and the next chance for rain is starting to show late Tuesday night.

Temperatures remain mild all week. The average right now is 54, and each day this week, it’s within two degrees above/below. Overnight there will be a bit more fluctuation from the average. 41 is our average, and our range this week is from the mid-30s to the mid-40s.

