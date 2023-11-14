Woman found dead in Oregon City home, suspect arrested

OREGON CITY Ore. (KPTV) - A woman was found dead in a home in Oregon City and the suspect was arrested, Oregon City Police said.

Around 1 p.m., officers were called to a home on south Squire Drive where a woman was found dead.

Additional officers arrived to the scene around 9 p.m. to continue the investigation.

A suspect, 41-year-old Anthony Wessel, was arrested for second-degree murder.

This is a developing story, and will be updated when more information is available.

