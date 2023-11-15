1 injured in hazardous gas release at Portland recycling facility

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - One person was taken to the hospital after a gas cylinder released an unknown gas at Metro Metals Recycling Facility on Tuesday.

Shortly before 1:30 p.m., Portland Fire & Rescue was called to Metro Metals Recycling Facility on northeast Columbia. Employees of the facility reported that while working, an unmarked and improperly discarded gas cylinder had been punctured.

Up to 10 people were in the area of the gas release. PF&R sent HazMat crews and ambulances. One person on scene was taken to a hospital for a higher level of medical evaluation with minor injuries. All others on scene declined the need for any additional medical treatment.

Crews established a working zone to take care of the gas. The hazardous materials team was able to determine the gas released was likely chlorine through physical evaluation of the cylinder and their detection devices.

The team used a fan to aid in moving any residual gas in the area around to vent the atmosphere until there were no more dangerous gas readings.

The hazardous materials coordinator is working with the plant management to establish a timeline to return to the area to safely continue work.

