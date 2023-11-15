Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

1 injured in hazardous gas release at Portland recycling facility

PF&R responds to hazardous gas spill
PF&R responds to hazardous gas spill(Portland Fire & Rescue)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 4:41 PM PST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - One person was taken to the hospital after a gas cylinder released an unknown gas at Metro Metals Recycling Facility on Tuesday.

Shortly before 1:30 p.m., Portland Fire & Rescue was called to Metro Metals Recycling Facility on northeast Columbia. Employees of the facility reported that while working, an unmarked and improperly discarded gas cylinder had been punctured.

Up to 10 people were in the area of the gas release. PF&R sent HazMat crews and ambulances. One person on scene was taken to a hospital for a higher level of medical evaluation with minor injuries. All others on scene declined the need for any additional medical treatment.

See Also: Director of Oregon Veterinary Diagnostics Lab: Avoid dog parks, boarding if possible until mystery illness is solved

Crews established a working zone to take care of the gas. The hazardous materials team was able to determine the gas released was likely chlorine through physical evaluation of the cylinder and their detection devices.

The team used a fan to aid in moving any residual gas in the area around to vent the atmosphere until there were no more dangerous gas readings.

The hazardous materials coordinator is working with the plant management to establish a timeline to return to the area to safely continue work.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

28 arrested during Clackamas Town Center sting operation.
28 arrested during Clackamas Town Center sting operation
Driver crashes $300K sports car into SE Portland building
Driver crashes $300K sports car into SE Portland building
Police on scene of death investigation
Woman found dead in Oregon City home, suspect arrested for murder
Portland business owner paying kindness forward
Portland business owner receives random act of kindness after multiple break-ins, pays it forward
$10K vintage items, Christmas trees stolen overnight from N Portland business: Owner
$10K vintage items, Christmas trees stolen overnight from N Portland business, owner says

Latest News

Multnomah County is fining American Medical Response (AMR) more than half a million dollars for...
Multnomah Co. fines ambulance company AMR more than $500K for slow response times
Coworking space opens up temporary daycare during Portland teachers strike
Coworking space opens up temporary daycare during Portland teachers strike
As the Portland teacher’s strike continues for a third week, some parents are turning to...
Coworking space opens up temporary daycare during Portland teachers strike
FILE: AMR ambulances
Multnomah Co. fines ambulance company AMR more than $500K for slow response times