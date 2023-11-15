Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

11-year-old dies unexpectedly after respiratory infection

The Elyria community is rallying around a family that tragically lost a child Monday....
The Elyria community is rallying around a family that tragically lost a child Monday. (COURTESY: GoFundMe)(Source: Gofundme)
By Megan McSweeney and Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 1:03 PM PST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - An Ohio community is rallying around the family of an 11-year-old boy who died suddenly on Monday.

Jordan Justice died unexpectedly after days with a cough, according to a GoFundMe organized to help pay the family’s medical bills.

The fundraiser said Jordan fell ill with what seemed to be a normal respiratory infection Friday. He was sent to his Elyria home with cough medicine after seeking medical treatment.

On Sunday night, Jordan’s family took him to the hospital after he collapsed in the kitchen of their home. His family called him an ambulance, and he was revived by CPR before being rushed to the hospital.

Jordan’s heart then stopped for second time, and he was revived again before being flown to University Hospitals Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital.

Sadly, Jordan died Monday afternoon, according to the fundraiser.

More than $20,000 have been raised as of Wednesday for the family.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

28 arrested during Clackamas Town Center sting operation.
28 arrested during Clackamas Town Center sting operation
Police arresting suspect in shooting at PDX
Woman charged with attempted murder after shots fired inside PDX
Portland business owner paying kindness forward
Portland business owner receives random act of kindness after multiple break-ins, pays it forward
Police on scene of death investigation
Woman found dead in Oregon City home, suspect arrested for murder
Bully breed dog MGN photo.
Director of Oregon Veterinary Diagnostics Lab: Avoid dog parks, boarding if possible until mystery illness is solved

Latest News

Robert E. Crimo Jr., leaves the Lake County Courthouse after pleading guilty Monday, Nov. 6,...
Father of July 4th parade shooting suspect turns himself in to begin jail sentence
Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., talks with reporters ahead of the debate and vote on...
Senate looks to speed ahead on temporary funding to avert government shutdown through the holidays
Althea Southwick celebrated her 101st birthday this week with friends and family in Ohio.
Woman celebrating 101st birthday says her biggest piece of advice is to love everyone
The Port of Portland is investigating after a woman allegedly fired a gun outside a security...
Woman charged with attempted murder after shots fired inside PDX
Signs in support of the Tusky Valley Schools community can be seen in front of the elementary...
NTSB at scene of deadly Ohio interstate crash involving busload of high school students