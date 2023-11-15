Around the House NW
Baby killed when vehicle ‘blew up,’ suspect ran off, police say

Police say a vehicle "blew up" late Wednesday morning in the area of Eagle Nest Drive.
Police say a vehicle "blew up" late Wednesday morning in the area of Eagle Nest Drive.(WKYT viewer)
By WKYT News Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 11:31 AM PST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - A baby is dead following a vehicle fire in Nicholasville, Kentucky, according to police.

Police reported it happened late Wednesday morning in the area of Eagle Nest Drive.

Witnesses told police a man was working on a vehicle in a driveway when it “blew up.” WKYT was told the man, who police called a suspect, ran off. It was believed he was seriously injured.

A search ensued, and police said he has since been found at an area hospital.

Nearby schools were placed in a “soft lockdown” as a precaution, which has since been lifted.

The suspect’s name has not been released.

Police said a 4-month-old baby was inside the vehicle at the time of the explosion and was killed.

No other details are available at this time.

