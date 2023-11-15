Deputies searching for 2 possibly armed suspects in Wilsonville; schools delayed

WILSONVILLE, Ore. (KPTV) - Multiple schools in Wilsonville were delayed Wednesday morning as deputies search for two suspects who are believed to be armed.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, along with Oregon City police, were at Southwest Brown Road and Parkwood Lane, near Tranquil Park, early Wednesday morning to search for a man and a woman both believed to be armed. It’s not clear what the pair is accused of doing.

FOX 12 cameras caught officers collecting evidence, which included a gun, from a silver BMW parked in the grass in that area.

Due to the police activity, all Wilsonville schools will start on a two-hour delay, including Boeckman Creek, Boones Ferry, Lowrie, Meridian Creek, Inza Wood, Wilsonville High, and Riverside High are all on a two-hour dely. Preschool has been cancelled for the day.

The district says the delays and closure is all out of an abundance of caution.

No other details about the search have been released by the sheriff’s office at this time.

