Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

Family remembers Sublimity man as investigation into his death continues

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help as they continue their investigation into the death of 59-year-old Richard Champion.
By Paulina Aguilar
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 6:05 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office and Crime Stoppers of Oregon are investigating the death of 59-year old Richard Champion from Sublimity.

Richard was first reported missing in September 2022. Just days later, Richard’s daughter Ashley, says she found his truck off of I-5 near mile marker 240, near Albany.

“When it was found I was like ‘okay, this whole situation, the whole situation kind of changed,’” says Ashley.

SEE ALSO: Person in custody after shots fired at TSA security checkpoint in PDX

For almost three months, the Champion family kept searching. Then in December, investigators found Richard dead near Northern Millersburg.

“It was torture, just not knowing. In my mind I knew at that point, but I needed confirmation and so it was devastating, but it was very… it was a lot of relief,” Ashley said.

But Ashley and her family will have many memories to cherish and call him a generous man.

“Anybody needed somewhere to go for Thanksgiving, Christmas, any holiday, we were every single holiday. We would have around a person or two at our meal,” she said.

the father of two also leaves behind a granddaughter.

“It was kind of incredible to watch him go from the dad,” said Ashely. “He was to my sister and I to the grandpa he was to my daughter. It was beautiful to see.”

SEE ALSO: Oregon City man faces charges for wife’s murder

Detectives would like to speak to anyone with any information about Champion or his death. Tips can be submitted to the sheriff’s office by texting TIPMCSO (847411) or contacting Det. Jessica Van Horn at JVanHorn@co.marion.or.us or 503-584-6211.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information, submitted to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in this case. Secure and anonymous tips can be sent to www.crimestoppersoforegon.com.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

28 arrested during Clackamas Town Center sting operation.
28 arrested during Clackamas Town Center sting operation
Portland business owner paying kindness forward
Portland business owner receives random act of kindness after multiple break-ins, pays it forward
Police on scene of death investigation
Woman found dead in Oregon City home, suspect arrested for murder
Major Crash Team investigating crash
Man dies after being hit by driver in SE Portland; McLoughlin Blvd closed
Bully breed dog MGN photo.
Director of Oregon Veterinary Diagnostics Lab: Avoid dog parks, boarding if possible until mystery illness is solved

Latest News

Police on scene of shooting investigation at Bar 122nd
Man dies at hospital after shooting at SE Portland bar
Federal investigators want to raise awareness about hate crimes and are encouraging Oregonians...
FBI launches campaign to raise awareness about hate crimes in Oregon
The Port of Portland is investigating after someone fired a gun inside a Portland International...
Person in custody after shots fired at TSA security checkpoint in PDX
Person being arrested by Port of Portland police
Person in custody after shots fired at TSA security checkpoint in PDX