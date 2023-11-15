Family remembers Sublimity man as investigation into his death continues

MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office and Crime Stoppers of Oregon are investigating the death of 59-year old Richard Champion from Sublimity.

Richard was first reported missing in September 2022. Just days later, Richard’s daughter Ashley, says she found his truck off of I-5 near mile marker 240, near Albany.

“When it was found I was like ‘okay, this whole situation, the whole situation kind of changed,’” says Ashley.

For almost three months, the Champion family kept searching. Then in December, investigators found Richard dead near Northern Millersburg.

“It was torture, just not knowing. In my mind I knew at that point, but I needed confirmation and so it was devastating, but it was very… it was a lot of relief,” Ashley said.

But Ashley and her family will have many memories to cherish and call him a generous man.

“Anybody needed somewhere to go for Thanksgiving, Christmas, any holiday, we were every single holiday. We would have around a person or two at our meal,” she said.

the father of two also leaves behind a granddaughter.

“It was kind of incredible to watch him go from the dad,” said Ashely. “He was to my sister and I to the grandpa he was to my daughter. It was beautiful to see.”

Detectives would like to speak to anyone with any information about Champion or his death. Tips can be submitted to the sheriff’s office by texting TIPMCSO (847411) or contacting Det. Jessica Van Horn at JVanHorn@co.marion.or.us or 503-584-6211.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information, submitted to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in this case. Secure and anonymous tips can be sent to www.crimestoppersoforegon.com.

