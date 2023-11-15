FBI launches campaign to raise awareness about hate crimes in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Federal investigators want to raise awareness about hate crimes and are encouraging Oregonians to report them.

The FBI launched the campaign this month, and one way they are using to raise awareness of hate crimes is a digital ad on concourse maps at the Portland International Airport.

The FBI calls hate crimes the highest priority of their civil rights program, because of the devastating impact they have on families and communities.

The federal agency defines a hate crime as a criminal offense against a person or property motivated in whole or in part by an offender’s bias against a race, religion, disability, sexual orientation, ethnicity, gender, or gender identity.

FBI agents are the lead investigators for federal civil rights violations and say the number of hate crimes in Oregon has doubled from just five years ago.

In Oregon, there were 290 single bias incidents reported in 2022 and roughly the same number reported the year before, but the FBI believes there were more cases, saying the vast majority of these cases go unreported.

“Violent acts motivated by hate are unacceptable in our communities. Sadly though, the amount of hate crimes reported here in Oregon has doubled from what it was just five years ago. Even still, the vast majority of these crimes are going underreported and that needs to change. That’s why we are spreading the word with this campaign,” said Kieran L. Ramsey, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Portland Field Office. “The FBI serves to safeguard against hate and violence, but we can only do so if we know about any such threats or violent actions. Every person has the right to live without fear of violence or intimidation. The FBI and our law enforcement partners will continue to hold those accountable whose hate-filled aggression violates the civil rights of others.”

Along with the signs at PDX, people will also see billboards to raise awareness in Eugene, Corvallis and Medford.

