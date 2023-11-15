Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

Jimmy Kimmel to host the Oscars for the fourth time

FILE - Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks at the Oscars in Los Angeles on March 4, 2018. Kimmel is...
FILE - Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks at the Oscars in Los Angeles on March 4, 2018. Kimmel is returning as host of the Academy Awards, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences announced Wednesday.(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
By The Associated Press and JAKE COYLE AP Film Writer
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 1:49 PM PST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Jimmy Kimmel is returning as host of the Academy Awards for the second straight year and fourth time overall, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences announced Wednesday.

ABC is turning again to its late-night host a year after bringing Kimmel back for a 2023 ceremony that drew 18.7 million viewers, the most since 2020′s pre-pandemic broadcast. In the wake of Will Smith’s slap of Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars, Kimmel led a cautious ceremony that helped stabilize the Academy Awards after years of turmoil.

Kimmel also hosted the Oscars in 2017 and 2018.

“I always dreamed of hosting the Oscars exactly four times,” Kimmel said in a statement.

Though the comic is inching up in the record books, he’s still a long ways from the most frequent Oscar emcee. That title belongs to Bob Hope, who hosted a record 19 times either solo or as a co-host. Billy Crystal hosted nine times all between 1990 and 2012.

The film academy earlier announced that Raj Kapoor will serve as executive producer and showrunner, Katy Mullan will executive produce and Hamish Hamilton will direct. They’ll be joined by Molly McNearney, executive producer of “Jimmy Kimmel Live” and Kimmel’s wife, who will return for a second consecutive year to serve as an executive producer for the show.

“Jimmy has cemented himself as one of the all-time great Oscars hosts with his perfect blend of humanity and humor, and Molly is one of the best live TV producers around,” Kapoor and Mullan said in a statement.

The 96th Academy Awards will air live on ABC on March 10 from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

28 arrested during Clackamas Town Center sting operation.
28 arrested during Clackamas Town Center sting operation
Police arresting suspect in shooting at PDX
Woman charged with attempted murder after shots fired inside PDX
Portland business owner paying kindness forward
Portland business owner receives random act of kindness after multiple break-ins, pays it forward
Police on scene of death investigation
Woman found dead in Oregon City home, suspect arrested for murder
Bully breed dog MGN photo.
Director of Oregon Veterinary Diagnostics Lab: Avoid dog parks, boarding if possible until mystery illness is solved

Latest News

The pass is valid from May 1, 2024, through April 30, 2025.
Frontier Airlines offering all-you-can-fly annual pass for $499
Chamille Tapia-Hernandez, 19, is accused of shooting a woman who was romantically involved with...
19-year-old woman accused of killing romantic rival in love triangle
FILE - Students return to Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Va., Jan. 30, 2023. The...
Mother of 6-year-old boy who shot teacher gets 21 months for marijuana use while owning a gun
FILE - United Auto Workers members walk in the Labor Day parade in Detroit, Sept. 2, 2019. The...
Vote on tentative contract with General Motors too close to call as more tallies are reported
Former President Donald Trump arrives at the UFC 295 mixed martial arts event Saturday, Nov....
Trump abandons his bid to move his New York hush-money criminal case from state to federal court