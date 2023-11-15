Lawmakers return from Portugal to discuss Measure 110

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Last month a delegation of Oregon lawmakers, elected officials, and organizations went to Portugal and met with leaders to discuss the country’s drug decriminalization, passed in 2001, in hopes of finding ways to improve Measure 110. Portugal was a model for those who backed Measure 110, which was passed in 2020.

See Also: Roundtable discusses Oregon’s addiction crisis and measure 110

“I think it was very clear to me in seeing how Portugal is doing things that this is not apples to apples,” said District 3 Representative Lily Morgan. “They do not have the same circumstance that we have in Oregon and their solution is not our solution. We do still need to come up with the Oregon way to find a way to save lives in Oregon. We have not strategized or invested in the things that would actually save lives which is detox, which is residential treatment beds, helping people get off of drugs and have a future.”

Portland Police Association President Aaron Schmautz agrees there are differences between the problems Portugal faces and Oregon faces.

“I thought it was a great opportunity to see people dealing with similar issues in a different way,” said Schmautz. “Honestly there are so many differences in the culture and the things they are dealing with. They don’t have the level of toxic drugs. They don’t have fentanyl. They don’t have the kind of meth that we have. When we met with the officials from Portugal they flat out said ‘we are not a model’. They said don’t try to model yourselves after what we are doing. We are all kind of rats running a different race. I think that’s very important. Anytime you look at a place dealing with similar issues, you can kind of try to work together to try and figure out what worked and what didn’t. But what we are dealing with here is very different; the degree of desperation and the depths that we are at is significantly more serious.”

Both agree it was a productive trip.

“I’m glad that I went on the trip and I’m glad that I saw people that had a different viewpoint than I did,” said Morgan. “They care about people as well and they saw that I care. That is important so that we can have those conversations to see how do we move forward. I likened it that my perspective is one of a crisis response, an emergency response. That when you have somebody with a compound fracture, you stabilize, you put pressure on, you deal with the immediate treatment, and then you offer comfort to the patient. But in Oregon, our model has been to offer comfort and not deal with that somebody is bleeding out or that they’re facing a life and death situation. We really need to have that immediate access to treatment. To have that immediate access to detox so that they come off of the substance that they’re on. While under the influence you’re not dealing with the individual. You’re dealing with the individual under the influence and that craving is driving everything. But when somebody can detox and you can meet with them one on one and then say now how do we look forward to where the future of your life is. That you can actually make a plan and help in that capacity. But until they’re off that substance, you’re only speaking to the substance.”

“I think we should never be afraid to explore the unknown,” said Schmautz. “To talk to people who, for a longer period of time, been dealing with some of these issues. But we should not be mistaken that the issues that we are dealing with aren’t unique. The levels that we are seeing it on the West Coast, cities like Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Portland; we have to start doing something. We have got to start taking action where we can. It’s going to take a long time to fix these problems. All of us must work together and we can’t toss each other out of the public square while we are doing that.”

See Also: Businesses speak on Measure 110 as Portland Metro Chamber hosts discussion panel

In 2001 Portugal decriminalized the personal use and possession of all illicit drugs and reoriented policy for a health-led approach.

“In Portugal they had a heroin crisis in the 90s,” said Morgan. “They had an HIV crisis. They decriminalized and they put some systems in place to deal with it as a public health system. They are not focused on getting people off of drugs. They are focused on helping somebody have a safe encounter while they’re on them and the treatment is offered, but it’s on a completely volunteer basis and there’s not pressure to enter into treatment.”

Morgan says she wants a focus on treatment, accountability to get into treatment, and available detox centers in Oregon.

“It’s important that we as Oregonians remember that they’re individuals we need to come alongside and treat them with respect,” said Morgan. “But the difference is I don’t want to leave them there. I want to give them a hand to get out and stand on their own two feet with sobriety and a way to move on so that they have a full life and not one that is perpetually in the system and perpetually needing assistance because of their addiction. Oregon has not invested in the infrastructure to deal with the crisis of what’s going on right now. For me, that’s where we have to make sure that we start. We need those detox beds, we need those residential treatment beds, and then we need to see what happens after that. I think that you’ll find that both sides agree that we need to increase our capacity in those ways.”

One of the groups the delegation met with was the Public Security Police, the national civil police force of Portugal. Schmautz noted societal differences between Portuguese law enforcement and Oregon law enforcement.

“From my perspective, in Portugal there is an agreement between law enforcement and society about what role they play,” said Schmautz. “There is very clear direction. One big thing that they told us there is that there has been a changing in their law as it relates to arresting narcotics dealers. Very similar to our Hubbell decision here which they are very concerned about. It just felt like there was no lack of understanding about what role law enforcement plays in their different systems. Their law enforcement had direct access to services. Their services didn’t turn to law enforcement and say we don’t want you to be a part of the equation. That to me is very different. We need partners and direct access to them to be a good facilitator for services. We don’t have that here.”

Schmautz says he understands frustrations surrounding Measure 110 in the state.

“I think Oregonians should necessarily be frustrated that they are not seeing solutions,” said Schmautz. “I think that the standard must be set and we have to decide what we want from our government. If tax dollars are being spent on police and tax dollars are being spent on services, there should be an expectation that these services are working together. Not one side can say to the other that there are sides. We are all a part of the solution, but we have to work together. What I heard from people when I go to the community meetings is they are done with the talking, they want to see action and we got to get some things done.”

See Also: Coalition files ballot initiative for changes to Oregon’s Measure 110

Following the trip, Morgan wants Oregonians to know that the state needs address getting people the help they need.

“We need to help people to find recovery,” said Morgan. “We need to find a way for them to find a life that is a thriving life, not a surviving life. We need to work towards listening to all people to get there. I appreciate the groups that are try to bring the two sides together to find a solution, but we can’t stay where we are.”

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.