Light showers today, dry weather Thursday-Friday

Pretty mellow weather pattern for the next week or so
11/15/2023
11/15/2023(KPTV)
By Jeff Forgeron
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 3:24 AM PST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Good morning! Light, scattered showers are developing across portions of northwest Oregon & southwest Washington. Expect to deal with wet roads on your morning commute, but nothing too crazy in terms of the weather. These light showers will be around through at least midday before they start to taper off. I can’t rule out a shower or two this afternoon, but most locations west of the Cascades should dry out. Temperatures will struggle to make it into the 50s under mostly cloudy skies.

Clouds will gradually clear this evening & tonight, which will probably lead to some valley fog forming. Be prepared for pockets of dense fog Thursday morning. Aside from that, it’s going to turn out to be another beautiful day. Expect mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the mid 50s. Both tonight & Thursday night will be pretty chilly with mostly clear skies & light wind. The exception will be near the Gorge, where the wind should be gustier. If you live on the east side of the metro area or the west end of the Gorge, you’ll notice that east wind on Friday. It won’t be anything out of the ordinary, just a nuisance.

Our next round of rain will move in Saturday afternoon & evening. Rain should transition to showers Saturday night, with most of the showers winding down on Sunday. It looks like we’ll have another 2-3 day stretch of dry weather. Temperatures shouldn’t change much, with highs in the low to mid 50s & overnight lows in the upper 30s & 40s.

Thanksgiving isn’t quite on the 7 day forecast yet, but most signs point to a cool & showery holiday.

Have a great Wednesday!

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

