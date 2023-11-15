Man dies at hospital after shooting at SE Portland bar

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man has died after a shooting at a bar in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

At about 1:45 a.m., officers were called out to a report of a shooting at Bar 122nd at 2711 Southeast 122nd Avenue. Officers arrived to the bar and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

Police say the suspect or suspects fled before officers arrived, and no arrests have been made. A description of the suspect(s) was not provided.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Det. Sean Macomber at Sean.Macomber@police.portlandoregon.gov and 503-823-0404 or Det. Rico Beniga at Rico.Beniga@police.portlandoregon.gov and 503-823-0457 and reference case number 23-297040.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.