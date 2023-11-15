Around the House NW
Man wrongfully convicted suing State of Oregon for $2 million

An Oregon man who spent close to three decades behind bars on a wrongful conviction, is now taking legal action against the state, seeking over $2 million in co
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 9:52 AM PST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - An Oregon man who spent close to three decades behind bars on a wrongful conviction, is now taking legal action against the state, seeking over $2 million in compensation.

Frank Gable was initially convicted of murder in 1991 and sentenced to life in prison without parole for the high-profile killing of Michael Francke, the Director of the Oregon Department of Corrections, in 1989.

However, in 2019, a judge overturned Gable’s conviction, leading to his full release earlier this year. Throughout the years, Gable consistently maintained his innocence in the murder case that garnered significant attention due to its prominence.

Gable’s lawsuit contends that there was never any physical evidence linking him to the crime. Instead, his lawyers argue that he was convicted based on third-party testimony obtained through improper police practices, including coercion. Many of the witnesses in the case have since recanted their statements, emphasizing the questionable nature of the evidence presented during the trial.

The legal team points out the lack of evidence in the original case, highlighting improper police tactics to secure witness testimony. Moreover, they claim that law enforcement ignored alternative evidence, including a confession from another individual for the murder.

In 2019, a judge ordered Gable’s release, overturning his murder conviction. Earlier this year, the same judge ruled that the state was barred from retrying him for the murder. Now, Gable seeks compensation for the decades he spent in prison for a crime he insists he did not commit.

The Francke family has long believed in Gable’s innocence, asserting that the state mishandled the investigation into Michael’s murder.

