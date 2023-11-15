MAX and Portland Streetcar collide in NE Portland; 2 reported injured

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Crews are on the scene following the derailment of three street cars in northeast Portland.

The incident happened around 10 a.m. in the Lloyd District near NE 7th Avenue and Holladay Street.

According to Portland Fire and Rescue, a driver was pinned and extricated when a MAX train and Portland Streetcar collided.

Officials say at this time, two individuals were reported with minor injuries.

This is breaking news and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.