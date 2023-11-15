Around the House NW
Person in custody after shots fired at TSA security checkpoint in PDX

The Port of Portland is investigating after someone fired a gun inside a Portland International Airport terminal at a security checkpoint Tuesday night.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 5:14 AM PST
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Port of Portland is investigating after someone fired a gun at a security checkpoint inside the Portland International Airport Tuesday night.

Thankfully, no one was hurt in the shooting and Port of Portland police have made an arrest.

A woman told FOX 12 that she had just gotten off a flight when she heard at least three shots. After coming out from hiding, she took video of a person being arrested and put into a police car outside of the airport.

FOX 12 learned the shots were fired at the TSA checkpoint for Gates D and E at about 11 p.m. on Tuesday.

The woman who heard the shots fired says all the people getting off the plane first ducked and ran for cover, and then many of them rushed back to the jet bridge for safety. She said it was crowded and people were really scared. She says it was a few minutes later when someone opened the door, she went back into the airport and then outside and saw the arrest.

Police have not yet said what led up to the gunfire. The name of the suspect has not yet been released.

The investigation is ongoing, and no other information has been provided at this time.

This is developing news. FOX 12 Oregon will update this story when new details are released.

