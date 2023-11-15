Rip City Remix to host inaugural opening weekend

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Remix will be making their home debut at the University of Portland’s Chiles Center with back-to-back games on Friday and Saturday.

On Friday the Remix will face off against the South Bay Lakers and on Saturday the Ontario Clippers.

“There’s been a lot of momentum and hard work from our small team to create and launch a team in record time,” said Hannah Grauert, President of the Rip City Remix. “Opening weekend is a historic moment for the franchise and for the city of Portland as we enter a new era of Rip City basketball and officially welcome the Remix to our community.”

To celebrate the historic weekend, all fans in attendance on Friday and Saturday will receive Remix-themed coasters to commemorate the franchise’s home debut. There will be exclusive opening weekend merchandise available including limited apparel created in collaboration with Portland Gear.

Fans at the arena will hear official Rip City Remix DJs mix music, part of the season program working to develop emerging DJ talent in Portland with mentor Portland Trailblazers DJ, DJ O.G. ONE.

The halftime performance will feature a scrimmage by A1 Elite Basketball on Friday and a performance by Grant High School’s Royal Blues choir on Saturday.

Fans attending the games can bring new unwrapped toys for donation for the FOX 12 Toy Drive and receive a buy one, get one voucher for game tickets to the Nov. 24 or the Nov. 26 game.

The Remix will have their first celebration night, “Salute to Service”, on Monday, November 20. The night will honor veterans and those currently serving in the armed forces as the Remix play the Ontario Clippers.

