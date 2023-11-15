Valley fog and clouds next two days, but lots of sun in metro area

A weak weather system has been lingering over NW Oregon and SW Washington all day. That’s kept us cloudy and cool with a few drips/showers here and there. The sprinkles end the next few hours, leaving us dry until Saturday midday or afternoon.

With plenty of moisture around, with clearing skies tonight we expect areas of dense fog to form. We’re now in “inversion season” which means with little wind in the Willamette Valley tomorrow it’ll be tough to clear out the fog and low clouds. South of the Portland metro area it’s possible skies remain gray all day. But above 2,000′, along the coastline, and in much of the metro area, a drier easterly wind should bring us plenty of afternoon sunshine.

The gusty east wind should keep fog away from the metro area Friday for a sunny day! Unfortunately, that will be accompanied by chilly easterly gusts 25-35 mph on the east side of the metro.

Portland's Forecast (kptv)

A wet weather system moves inland Saturday and Sunday for very light rain, then we’re dry again through at least Tuesday. In general, we see a continuation of the mild and drier than normal weather pattern as weather systems split or go around us.

