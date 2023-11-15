Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

Valley fog and clouds next two days, but lots of sun in metro area

By Mark Nelsen
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 3:54 PM PST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A weak weather system has been lingering over NW Oregon and SW Washington all day.  That’s kept us cloudy and cool with a few drips/showers here and there.  The sprinkles end the next few hours, leaving us dry until Saturday midday or afternoon.

With plenty of moisture around, with clearing skies tonight we expect areas of dense fog to form.  We’re now in “inversion season” which means with little wind in the Willamette Valley tomorrow it’ll be tough to clear out the fog and low clouds.  South of the Portland metro area it’s possible skies remain gray all day.  But above 2,000′, along the coastline, and in much of the metro area, a drier easterly wind should bring us plenty of afternoon sunshine.

The gusty east wind should keep fog away from the metro area Friday for a sunny day! Unfortunately, that will be accompanied by chilly easterly gusts 25-35 mph on the east side of the metro.

Portland's Forecast
Portland's Forecast(kptv)

A wet weather system moves inland Saturday and Sunday for very light rain, then we’re dry again through at least Tuesday.  In general, we see a continuation of the mild and drier than normal weather pattern as weather systems split or go around us.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

28 arrested during Clackamas Town Center sting operation.
28 arrested during Clackamas Town Center sting operation
Police arresting suspect in shooting at PDX
Woman charged with attempted murder after shots fired inside PDX
Portland business owner paying kindness forward
Portland business owner receives random act of kindness after multiple break-ins, pays it forward
Police on scene of death investigation
Woman found dead in Oregon City home, suspect arrested for murder
Bully breed dog MGN photo.
Director of Oregon Veterinary Diagnostics Lab: Avoid dog parks, boarding if possible until mystery illness is solved

Latest News

Here is the weather forecast for the morning of Wednesday, November 15, 2023.
First Alert Wednesday morning FOX 12 weather forecast (11/15)
11/15/2023
Light showers today, dry weather Thursday-Friday
Showers return later tonight
Showers return tonight and stay with us through tomorrow morning.
Here is the weather forecast for the evening of Tuesday, November 14, 2023.
First Alert Tuesday evening FOX 12 weather forecast (11/14)