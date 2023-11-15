Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

‘Young Sheldon’ ending after 7 seasons; series finale to air in 2024

FILE -- Iain Armitage, front left, of "Young Sheldon" answers a question as executive...
FILE -- Iain Armitage, front left, of "Young Sheldon" answers a question as executive producer/narrator Jim Parsons, front right, looks on during a panel discussion in 2017.(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 11:32 AM PST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - CBS’s popular prequel spinoff to the hit series “The Big Bang Theory” is ending after seven seasons.

According to People, “Young Sheldon” will premiere its seventh and final season on Feb. 15, 2024, and sign off with a one-hour series finale on May 16, 2024.

“Young Sheldon” has been a hit with fans since first airing in 2017.

The spinoff series follows “Big Bang” character Sheldon Cooper’s life as a 9-year-old child prodigy living with his family and attending high school in Texas.

The sitcom stars Iain Armitage in the titular role along with Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Annie Potts, Montana Jordan, Raegan Revord and Jim Parsons, as the voice of Sheldon.

“Being able to tell the origin of Sheldon Cooper and expanding the story to include the entire Cooper family has been a wonderful experience,” CNN quoted executive producers Steve Holland, Steven Molaro and Chuck Lorre in a statement.

With the conclusion of “Young Sheldon,” the beloved character will end after being on the air for 17 years.

“We are grateful to our fans for embracing this chapter of the Coopers these past six seasons, and on behalf of the entire ‘Young Sheldon’ family, we’re excited to share this final season with you,” the show’s executive producers continued.

Fans of the show can also catch up on some of their favorite “Young Sheldon” episodes through streaming services such as Paramount+ and networks like TBS.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

28 arrested during Clackamas Town Center sting operation.
28 arrested during Clackamas Town Center sting operation
Portland business owner paying kindness forward
Portland business owner receives random act of kindness after multiple break-ins, pays it forward
Police on scene of death investigation
Woman found dead in Oregon City home, suspect arrested for murder
Bully breed dog MGN photo.
Director of Oregon Veterinary Diagnostics Lab: Avoid dog parks, boarding if possible until mystery illness is solved
Major Crash Team investigating crash
Man dies after being hit by driver in SE Portland; McLoughlin Blvd closed

Latest News

FILE - U.S. President Joe Biden, right, and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands before a...
Biden, Xi hold first talks in a year. Global conflicts, fentanyl and stable ties top their agenda
FILE - The pilot radioed air traffic control in Boston and said that a horse on board had...
Horse loose on flight to Belgium forces cargo jet back to New York
rip city remix
Rip City Remix hosts inaugural opening weekend
Police say a vehicle "blew up" late Wednesday morning in the area of Eagle Nest Drive.
Baby killed when vehicle ‘blew up,’ suspect ran off, police say