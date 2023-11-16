11 arrested in N Portland shoplifting sting
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 1:58 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Eleven people were arrested in a shoplifting sting at two shopping centers in north Portland.
In addition to the arrests, three cars were towed and three stolen cars were recovered.
The 11 people arrested were:
- David A. Chrisman, 35, Portland, arrested on a warrant
- Teenage girl, 17, Vancouver, referred to juvenile court, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle
- Alexander Beidler, 31, Portland, arrested on a warrant
- Delbert L. Martin, 64, Portland, arrested on a warrant for robbery in the third degree
- April D. Mock, 34, Portland, arrested on a warrant
- Reuben R. Hostetler, 43, Damascus, arrested on a warrant
- Patrick Nshizirungu, 29, Portland, arrested for theft in the third degree
- Glen P. Oakes, 45, Portland, arrested on a warrant for theft in the third degree
- Latoya M. Williams, 39, Portland, arrested for theft in the third degree
- Luke A. Traffie, 37, arrested on a warrant
- Jonathan Follstad-Martin, 39, unauthorized use of vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, theft in the second degree, felon in possession of a weapon, theft in the first degree, identity theft, assault in the fourth degree, attempting to elude a police officer and reckless driving
Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.