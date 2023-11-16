Around the House NW
11 arrested in N Portland shoplifting sting

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 1:58 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Eleven people were arrested in a shoplifting sting at two shopping centers in north Portland.

In addition to the arrests, three cars were towed and three stolen cars were recovered.

The 11 people arrested were:

  • David A. Chrisman, 35, Portland, arrested on a warrant
  • Teenage girl, 17, Vancouver, referred to juvenile court, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle
  • Alexander Beidler, 31, Portland, arrested on a warrant
  • Delbert L. Martin, 64, Portland, arrested on a warrant for robbery in the third degree
  • April D. Mock, 34, Portland, arrested on a warrant
  • Reuben R. Hostetler, 43, Damascus, arrested on a warrant
  • Patrick Nshizirungu, 29, Portland, arrested for theft in the third degree
  • Glen P. Oakes, 45, Portland, arrested on a warrant for theft in the third degree
  • Latoya M. Williams, 39, Portland, arrested for theft in the third degree
  • Luke A. Traffie, 37, arrested on a warrant
  • Jonathan Follstad-Martin, 39, unauthorized use of vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, theft in the second degree, felon in possession of a weapon, theft in the first degree, identity theft, assault in the fourth degree, attempting to elude a police officer and reckless driving

