11 arrested in N Portland shoplifting sting

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Eleven people were arrested in a shoplifting sting at two shopping centers in north Portland.

In addition to the arrests, three cars were towed and three stolen cars were recovered.

The 11 people arrested were:

David A. Chrisman, 35, Portland, arrested on a warrant



Teenage girl, 17, Vancouver, referred to juvenile court, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle



Alexander Beidler, 31, Portland, arrested on a warrant



Delbert L. Martin, 64, Portland, arrested on a warrant for robbery in the third degree



April D. Mock, 34, Portland, arrested on a warrant



Reuben R. Hostetler, 43, Damascus, arrested on a warrant



Patrick Nshizirungu, 29, Portland, arrested for theft in the third degree



Glen P. Oakes, 45, Portland, arrested on a warrant for theft in the third degree



Latoya M. Williams, 39, Portland, arrested for theft in the third degree



Luke A. Traffie, 37, arrested on a warrant

