Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

Despite rain, snow, some Portlanders commute by bicycle all winter

FOX 12 meteorologist Katie Zuniga met up with one cyclist at PSU who says she won’t let the weather interfere with commuting by bike year-round.
By Katie Zuniga
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 5:13 PM PST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KPTV) - Portland has four types of transportation cyclists – from the ‘strong and fearless’ to the ‘no way, no how.’

FOX 12 meteorologist Katie Zuniga met up with one cyclist at Portland State University who says she won’t let the weather interfere with commuting by bike year-round.

Summer Newlands chatted with Katie about her love for cycling, even when the weather is not so favorable for a ride.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

28 arrested during Clackamas Town Center sting operation.
28 arrested during Clackamas Town Center sting operation
Police arresting suspect in shooting at PDX
Woman charged with attempted murder after shots fired inside PDX
Portland business owner paying kindness forward
Portland business owner receives random act of kindness after multiple break-ins, pays it forward
Bully breed dog MGN photo.
Director of Oregon Veterinary Diagnostics Lab: Avoid dog parks, boarding if possible until mystery illness is solved
Police on scene of death investigation
Woman found dead in Oregon City home, suspect arrested for murder

Latest News

Old Mark Pics
30 years on Portland television forecasting the weather, plus some other fun
Wx Blog
First Alert Day All Clear! Fewer thunderstorms than expected and no funnel clouds/tornadoes today
Expect a few showers before a nice end to the weekend.
First Alert Weather Day: Scattered downpours, thunder, and hail through Monday afternoon
Wx Blog
How much rain falls at YOUR home? There really are “dry” and “wet” parts of the metro area