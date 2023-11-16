Around the House NW
Dry next two days, east wind picking up

Rain returning on Saturday
11/16/2023
11/16/2023(KPTV)
By Jeff Forgeron
Published: Nov. 16, 2023
Good morning! We’re kicking off this Thursday with low clouds & spots of fog across our western valleys. Temperatures are in the 30s & 40s, but its dry out there. Clouds are going to struggle to clear out in the more wind-sheltered locations. An east wind is forecast to increase between this afternoon & Friday. Locations closer to the mouth of the Gorge should see a gradual clearing with the help of that dry east wind. Temperatures will reach the low to mid 50s, but probably only the 40s in the cloudier spots.

Friday should be a bright & breezy day across the metro area & the west end of the Gorge. Points to the north & south of the metro area (not exposed to the wind) will probably deal with more clouds & fog. Tomorrow should be the warmest day over the next 7 days with high temps in the upper 50s. In similar fashion though, cloudier regions will deal with cooler afternoon temps.

Our next round of rain & mountain snow will spread inland between the late morning & afternoon Saturday. Rain should transition to scattered showers Saturday night into Sunday morning. A few leftover showers can’t be ruled out during the day. Temperatures this weekend should only reach the low 50s. The Cascades will receive a healthy dose of snow. Our snow level will start off around 5,000 feet on Saturday, and will eventually lower to about 2,000-3,000 feet on Sunday. Elevations above 4,500 feet could end up with about 6-10 inches of snow. Elevations between about 2,500-4,000 feet will pick up about a trace to 5 inches.

A ridge of high pressure is expected to build overhead early next week. This system will act as a blocking pattern, keeping us clear of rain for 2-3 days. Showers should return sometime between Wednesday & Thanksgiving.

Have a great Thursday!

